Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Dutt biopic gets leaked

Ranbir is seen sporting long locks that Sanjay Dutt had back in the 90s

Ranbir Kapoor had started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic in January and now first pictures from the sets have surfacing on Social Media.

In the pictures, the 34-year old Ae Dil Hei Mushkil actor is seen sporting long locks that Sanjay Dutt had back in the 90s and dressed in a baggy shirt, a waist-coat and dark trousers.

According to reports, Ranbir is working hard and watching a lot of videos of Sanjay Dutt to prepare for the biopic. He was recently photographed exiting Dutt’s Bandra residence late in the night with director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Tentatively titled Dutt, the movie will focus on the Lage Raho Munnabhai actor’s formative years, his relation with father Sunil Dutt and his struggles coping with mother Nargis and his many affairs.

Paresh Rawal is playing the role of Sunil Dutt, while Sanjay’s co-star in many films Manisha Koirala is starring as Nargis. Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal have also been signed on to play characters close Sanjay Dutt.

The biopic is reportedly slated for a release during Christmas this year.

Social Media Updates: