US lawmakers meet Indian Minister to discuss H-1B visa

Nirmala Sitharaman, minister for commerce and industry, demands transparency

A group of visiting US lawmakers on Monday discussed several issues, including the proposed restrictions on H-1B visa program and intellectual property rights (IPRs), with Indian industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PTI reported.

The eight-member US delegation, led by House of Representatives’ Judiciary committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, and the ministry officials deliberated upon these issues, among others, during a 45-minute long meeting.

According to reports, India raised its IT sector’s concerns regarding H-1B visa restrictions, the US side raised concerns on IPR issues, including the need to strengthen copyright norms and provisions to encourage and protect innovation.

The delegation is also scheduled to Meet Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Tuesday around 3 pm.

Apart from this eight-member delegation, another bipartisan group of 19 lawmakers is also in India to discuss US-India strategic ties under the aegis of Aspen Institute.

Combined, this is the largest group of US lawmakers to visit a country at the same time.

