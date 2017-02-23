2 To Tango 3 To Jive: Washington DC audiences to experience new play starring Saurabh Shukla

Shukla is a celebrated writer and theater personality as well.

Bollywood has produced some of the most diverse talents in the world of entertainment. Whereas most often people think of the “superstars” when it comes to Indian cinema, there is a plethora of actors who have played a myriad of roles on screen and beyond whom have captivated audiences for years with their acting chops. These actors have long commanded the audience’s respect, and whenever they play a role, not only is success guaranteed, but so are a multitude of awards and immeasurable critical acclaim.

One such multi-talented actor is the inimitable Saurabh Shukla who, besides being an actor, is a celebrated writer and theater personality as well.

This spring, DC audiences will get to experience a unique opportunity – the chance to see Mr. Shukla live on stage.

The organization Andev will be hosting a performance of the rip-roaring Hindi comedy “2 To Tango 3 To Jive”, on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 7 PM at the Oakton High School at 2900 Sutton Road, Vienna, VA 22181.

The play covers a dilemma that many of us deal with – middle age and how to make it exciting. The production tells the story of a man, going through a mid-life crisis, in search of that perfect extramarital affair that will make him feel young and alive again.

Saurabh Shukla has enthralled audiences for over 20 years with his performances on stage and screen. Even today, his role as Kallu Mama in Ram Gopal Varma’s stellar Satya, is still remembered as one of the best performances of all time. In fact, Shukla was also responsible for writing the powerful dialogues of the film, revealing his multi-faceted nature. Mr. Shukla is also well known for his role as Justice Tripathi in the 2013 comedy Jolly Llb, for which he won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor, and its recently released blockbuster sequel Jolly LLB 2. He is also well remembered for his role as Head Constable Srinivas in the Academy Award winning Slumdog Millionaire, and as Tapasvi Maharaj in the blockbuster PK.

Aside from acting, Mr. Shukla has also directed the films Mudda – The Issue, Chehraa, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi, Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, and I M 24.

Joining him in the production is well known television actress Achint Kaur, best known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi And Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, among other popular films and TV serials. Saadiya Siddiqui will also be acting in the production, and is best remembered for her television roles on serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Byomkesh Bakshy, Balika Vadhu, Sasural Genda Phool, and Satrangi Sasural. She has also acted in films such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Citylights, and Shabd. Finally, last but not least, writer-actress Preeti Mamgain rounds out the cast. She has acted in films such as 2015’s Hero and Barfi, and is well known for her writing on serials such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi among others.

With such a dynamite cast and talents involved, this will be a production not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2-to-tango-3-to-jive-dc-tickets-31382565097?aff=es2

Don’t forget to buy your tickets today!