Algosurg wins The American Bazaar startup competition, Mumbai

Winners from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to pitch business projects to US investors

Algosurg Products Pvt Ltd. won The American Bazaar Startup Competition held in Mumbai on February 22. The competition was part of The American Bazaar Startup Forum.

“I feel delighted to take part and win the competition. My team is finishing our medical software Tabplan3D and now we want to explore partnership opportunities at USA and winning the competition is taking us close to our goals,” said Dr. Vikas Karade, founder of Algosurg Products Pvt. Ltd.

Alogsurg is developing software to generate patient specific technique for orthopaedic surgeries. Currently, the orthopaedic surgeries are conducted with 2D precision and do not entirely rule out possibility for errors. Alogsurg has proposed to develop software to simulate orthopaedic surgeries in 3D by using existing 2D X-ray images. This would create accurate method to perform surgeries, the company projects. In addition, the project would develop patient specific surgical instruments, designed instantly, to improve treatment. The company pitched to generate cost effective, time efficient medical solution to the health industry, worldwide.

More than 20 startups participated in the competition. The topics varied from producing thermal clothing, mobile instrument for visually challenged, digital watch for emergency rescue to honey candies and many more. All the competing startups presented stellar pitches. Participating entrepreneurs represented a wide spectrum of areas, both in geography and subject. More than forty percent of the startup founders were women.

The American Bazaar Startup Forum also hosted discussions on India’s startup ecosystem through the eyes of foreign and domestic investors, policy and taxation matters related to the startups and tips to find the right investors. The forum hosted prominent speakers including Sri Peddu, Managing Partner, Powerhouse Ventures; Dr, Gajanan M. Sabnis, Emeritus Professor, Howard University; Sameer Jindal, GCA; Frank Islam, Chairman, Frank Islam Investment Group; Vijay K. Dhingra, Partner, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP; Sanjay Puri, Founder, AutoNebula; Varsha Tagare, Seniore Director, Qualcomm Ventures India; Rajesh Sawhney, Cofounder, InnerChef; Arihant Patni, Managing Director, Hive Technologies; and, Pradeep Joy, Principal Associate, SNG and Partners.

“This is a very good initiative to bring experts from both the countries where startup culture has been growing rapidly and get them in touch with the young innovators and entrepreneurs,” Karade said. “A right mentor-ship and direction can be a very important part of a startup success. In addition to this, the startup competition is not only great for testing or benchmarking an innovative startup idea but also a rare opportunity for the winners to grow in a global platform.”

This was the third such event organized by The American Bazaar. Other events were held in Delhi and Bangalore. The American Bazaar will host all three winners in the US. Apart from arranging logistics, The Bazaar would organize meetings where these winners would get an opportunity to pitch their projects to the US investors.

