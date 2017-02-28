Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dazzle at the Oscars

Chopra sported Ralph & Russo strapless gown at the red carpet

From the pre-party bash to after-party celebrations, Indian divas Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra took their fashion games to next level at Oscars 2017.

While Padukone missed the red carpet, Priyanka dished out another dazzling style statement with a Ralph & Russo strapless gown. The ivory column creation was paired with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. Chopra kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips.

#Oscars @ralphandrusso A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

At the annual pre-Oscar party hosted by Women in Film (WIF) on Saturday Padukone nailed the all-black look in a Roland Mouret velvet dress. She complemented it with Roger Vivier strappy sandals studded with jewels. She wore a floral gown by Duro Olowu to the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner.

Priyanka Chopra wore an off-white dress and paired her look with a blue jacket. A fan club also shared photographs of both Chopra and Padukone spending time together.

Both actresses also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Gravdon Carter in Beverly Hills, California. Chopra chose to go all black and wore a sequinned gown with frilled sleeves by Michael Kors. She pulled off the look with just earrings and kept make-up subtle.

Padukone opted a black and golden off-shoulder gown for the after-party and rounded her look with wavy hair, smokey eyes, nude lips and danglers.

Slumdog Millionaire stars Freido Pinto and Dev Patel were also turned Red Carpet desi and ‘Lion’ actor Sunny Pawar was at his cutest best.

Thank u @chanelofficial #charlesfinch @georginachapmanmarchesa and #harveywinestein what an epic evening! #PreOscars A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Thank You #charlesfinch for such an elegant evening!❤ @chanelofficial @louboutinworld @melitatoscan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:40am PST