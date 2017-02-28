Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 in contention for 2017 Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award

One World Trade Center among four other finalists; winner will be announced on March 16.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport – Terminal 2 is in contention for the 2017 Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement (OCEA) award given by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

The OCEA award winner will be announced at the Outstanding Projects and Leaders (OPAL) Gala at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, Arlington, VA, on March 16, 2017.

The Terminal 2, designed by the American architectural design firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, is the only finalists from outside of the United States. The other four finalists are Dallas Streetcar Project, Dallas, TX; Emergency & Carryover Storage Project, San Diego, CA; One World Trade Center, New York City, NY; and Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, New Haven, CT.

The annual OCEA award, which was established in 1960, recognizes “the project that best illustrates superior civil engineering skills and represents a significant contribution to civil engineering progress and society.”

Past winners include the JFK International Airport, the World Trade Center, and the Walt Disney Epcot Center.

The new four-story, 4.4 million square feett Terminal 2 was completed at a cost of $910 million. Its long-span roof, which covers a total of nearly 754,000 square feet, is one of the largest roofs in the world without an expansion joint.

An estimated 40 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport annually.

Another prominent finalist is New York’s One World Trade Center, which towers 1,776 feet above the New York City.

ASCE, a 165-year-old trade group, represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries, according to its website.