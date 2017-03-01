45% of registered voters say H-1B visas help US economy, 23% say they don’t

61% want the H-1B numbers to be either kept at current level or increased: Politico/Morning Consult poll.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll, 45% of registered voters in the United States think that H-1B visa workers generally help the US economy, while 23% believe they hurt the economy. Among those polled, 12% said the visas have no impact on the economy and 21 percent had no opinion.

The poll of 2,000 registered voters was conducted over a three-day period between February 24 and 26. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

Interestingly, 61% of registered voters said they wanted either the H-1B visas be kept at the current level or increased — 38% said they wanted the visas be kept at the current level, while 23% wanted the visa numbers increased. 22% said they are in favor of decreasing the visa numbers.

At the same time, only 30% of those polled believed that H-1B workers fill jobs that most American workers are not able to perform. 44% said H-1B workers fill the jobs that most American workers are able to perform.

The poll also found that more registered voters trust Republicans in Congress (45%) than congressional Democrats (36%) to handle the issue of immigration.

On the issue of undocumented immigrants who are living in the United States, 46% of registered voters preferred the undocumented be allowed to stay in the United States and eventually apply for citizenship. In comparison, 38% said undocumented immigrants should be required to leave the United States.

Another key finding was a majority of registered voters (65%) wanted the United States to allow more highly skilled immigrants from other countries to come and live here. When it comes to low-skilled immigrants, a plurality of registered voters (47%) said they did not want low-skilled immigrants.