Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar meets US NSA, Paul Ryan; discusses US-India bilateral ties

Ryan offers condolences on the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Foreign Secretary of India S Jaishankar met the US National Security Advisor Lt. Gen H R McMaster on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen the US-India ties.

The topics that came up for discussion include counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and other ways that can take the US-India relationship forward.

The meeting held in the White House gains significance considering the fact that it comes just ten days after the Trump administration appointed McMaster as the top military leader.

US and India have made steady progress in their relationships on various fronts such as security, counter-terrorism, and defense partnership during the Obama administration. Jaishankar’s visit would ensure that it continues with the same strength and intensity.

Indian foreign secretary also visited Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan and conducted discussions on various issues like enhancing economic and defense cooperation between both countries.

“The relationship between the US and India is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom,” Ryan said in a statement after meeting Jaishankar.

“We had a great opportunity today to build on this critical partnership by discussing ways to enhance our economic and defense cooperation,” Ryan said.

Ryan also expressed condolences of the US House of Representative on the death of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in a bar in an act of hate crime last week.

“Our peoples must continue to stand together, and I look forward to working with Foreign Secretary Jaishankar in the years ahead,” Ryan said.

The relationship between the United States and #India is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom. https://t.co/KsE5wJfJdl 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LTsl9fYPdS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 1, 2017

The Foreign Secretary of India arrived in Washington on a four-day visit to conduct discussions with the top brass of the Trump Administration, lawmakers, and the think-tank community.

This is the third time that Jaishankar is visiting the US after Trump was elected as the President.