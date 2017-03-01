India will not issue démarche to the US: Ministry of External Affairs

MEA said that US and India are engaged in conversations regarding safety of Indians in the US

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that there is no need for India to issue a “démarche” to the United States. MEA comments come in the wake of racially motivated killing of Indian national Srinivas Kuchibhotla in the US.

“The Government of the United States and senior authorities in Kansas have proactively responded to the unfortunate death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla,” Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, The Hindu reported.

The ministry assured that Indian and US officials are engaging on the issue of safety of Indians in America.

“These developments obviated the need for a demarche by the Government on this matter. It is important to note that the US authorities are engaged with us on the larger concern regarding safety of Indians in the US, a matter which continues to receive the Government’s top priority,” Baglay said ahead of a visit by Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar to Washington.

Jaishankar, whose four-day US visit started on Tuesday, is expected discuss the safety of Indians in the US following Kansas bar shooting. India’s concern over proposed changes in the H-1B visa rules is also expected to be on the agenda during the visit.