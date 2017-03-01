Indian Foreign Secretary Jaishankar attends dinner with US Under Secretary Thomas Shannon

Jaishankar likely to take up H-1B, defense and bilateral relations

Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attended a dinner with the US Under Secretary Thomas Shannon on Wednesday.

Jaishankar is on a four day trip to Washington to further US-India bilateral relations. Foreign Secretary is expected to take up key issues related to defense and US visas among others issues that have not been disclosed so far.

Jaishankar’s visit is also important as it comes at a time when the Trump administration is contemplating to curtail H-1B visas. The recent killing of Indian national Srinivas Kuchibhotla is also being discussed on the broader concern for the safety of Indian workers in the US.

It is still unclear if the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the US in coming months. Several unofficial reports hint at a possible visit; though no official confirmation has been received as of now.