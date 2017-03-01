Telangana American Telugu Association advises members to avoid native language

Suggests English at public places in the US

The Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) on Friday has advised the community members not to speak in their native language in public places in the US, PTI reported. The advice comes in the wake of the tragic death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

As it condemned the attack, the organization shared some useful tips to the community and people with South Asian descent in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

“Much as we love talking in our mother tongue, it can often be misconstrued. Please see if you can communicate in English in public places,” General Secretary Vikram Jangam said in the statement.

The organization advised its members not to get into argument with others in public places and leave the place immediately without confrontation.

“Isolated places can often be target. Please avoid going or going single,” the statement read.

The 32-year-old Kuchibhotla was killed in Kansas last week, and is believed to be a victim of a racist attack. Kuchibhotla’s friend and colleague Alok Madasani was also injured in the incident.

An American, named Ian Grillot, also suffered bullet injuries as he tried to tackle the accused, a 51-year-old Adam Purinton, who was arrested five hours after the incident.

Kuchibhotla’s body was brought home late Monday night to his hometown, Hyderabad. His last rites were performed on Tuesday.

