Indian American girl racially abused in New York train

The same day when an Indian American engineer was shot dead in an apparent hate crime, an Indian American girl living in New York faced discrimination. Ekta Desai was racially profiled and yelled at by a stranger on a PATH train.

One her Facebook post, Desai posted a video of the incident and said that she was confronted by an abusive racist man on the train.

“So this is something that happened while I was on my way from work today!! This man was on the same PATH train as me along with 100 other passengers, I had my headphones on and was like any other day. Next thing I know he is yelling on my face (Did not bother to listen/react). Knowing it’s pointless I step away, next target alongside an Asian lady!” Desai wrote.

When she said she will approach the cops, the man was heard saying in the video, “I did not touch anybody. I just expressed what I feel. Freedom of speech.”

“Not sure the cops found him or even took any action, though they showed up 15 mins after all this drama and he walked away with his friends!” she added.

Within six days, her video got more than 49,000 views and is being widely discussed after Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s death.

