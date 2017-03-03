Priyanka Chopra is carrying her India in the west, says mother

Madhu Chopra feels that her daughter is the representative of a modern Indian woman.

Priyanka Chopra has made it big for herself internationally and the actress’ proud mother says she always carries Indian culture and traditions with her, IANS reported.

“I think Priyanka is carrying her India, her culture and traditions with her, which is what is making her so special over there (in the West). She has not become a foreigner,” Chopra told the news agency.

“The modern India is this – who have the values and talent, and who can pick on any industry in the world. If you see, everywhere Indians are doing so well…It’s just that Priyanka is more prominent, we know more about her. But everywhere we see Indians are doing remarkably beautiful,” she said.

Chopra, who produces films with her daughter under their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures, hopes to produce a film, which stars Priyanka Chopra. She also plans to visit the US in April as she misses her daughter.

“I am quite a parent for her. I am more of mum. With her dad… They were friends. She takes care of me… There was a time when I was her mother, and now she’s my mother,” she added.

The mother-daughter duo’s production house is now working on three films, including one which pays tribute to late cartoonists RK Laxman and Mario Miranda.

Priyanka Chopra is busy in New York, shooting for the second season of her American TV series Quantico and promoting her debut Hollywood project Baywatch.