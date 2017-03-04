Funeral service for Harnish Patel on Sunday

The body of the slain Indian American convenience store owner released to family.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released the body of Harnish Jayantilal Patel, who was shot dead by an unknown assailant on Thursday night, to his family, The American Bazaar has learned.

Patel, a Lancaster, SC, convenience store owner, was killed near his home around midnight.

His funeral service will be held at the city’s Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home on Sunday at 11 am.

A post by the funeral home said the service will be overseen by priest Ashok Trivedi.

Patel, a US citizen who immigrated from Vadodara, in Gujarat, 14 years ago, is survived by his wife, Sonalben, son Riddish, parents Jayantilal and Taraben, and siblings Kaushik Jayantibhai and Shrilekha Maheshldrai.

Meanwhile, the local community is remembering Patel fondly.

“He will always have a special place in our hearts,” said a post on the guestbook of the funeral home that is caring for the family. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. This town will never be the same without his love and kindness he showed to our community. Rest in heavenly peace brother and we will miss you dearly!”

