FBI investigating shooting of Sikh American in Kent, Washington

The Sikh Coalition issues advisory to community members; asks them to report hate crime immediately.

The FBI is investigating, along with the local police, the shooting of a Sikh American in Kent, Washington, on Friday.

Both the FBI and the Kent police are looking at the incident as a hate crime.

“The FBI remains committed​ to investigating c​rimes that are potentially hate-motivated and we continue to work with all our community partners in the Seattle area,” the agency said in a statement.

The gunman, identified by the victim as a 6-foot-tall white male, is still at large. He reportedly approached the victim and told him to “Go back to his own country.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack, the civil rights group Sikh Coalition has urged law enforcement officials at all levels to “conduct a thorough hate crime investigation” and “improve laws and regulations relating to bias prevention.”

A press release issued by the organization on Sunday also called on the officials to “organize Know Your Rights forums to build resilience in targeted communities” and “partner with Sikh Americans to expand Sikh awareness and appreciation.”

The release also called on members of the community to report hate incidents, as and when they occur. It said: