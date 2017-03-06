Priyanka Chopra’s ‘best weekend ever’ with her adorable nieces

Priyanka shared some adorable pictures.
After a sizzling appearance at the 89th Academy Awards, actress Priyanka Chopra had a busy week in the United States. Chopra, however, found some time for her nieces – new-born Shireen Shiva Rose and one-year-old Krishna Sky Sarkisian.
The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with the cute little ones, describing it as her best weekend ever.
“Obsessed with u Shireen shiva rose, congratulations again @chickyp85 #BhaskarShrivastava,” Chopra captioned her picture with little Rose.
In another photo, Chopra was seen playing with niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian.
“Masis face is her favourite drum @sky.krishna you r such a big little girl now.. she’s gonna be a musician. This girl can carry a note too!” Chopra wrote.
On the work front, Chopra is performing in Quantico and is also busy with the promotions of her debut Hollywood movie Baywatch. Even though she’s yet to sign a new Hindi film, Chopra is actively involved with her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures.