Scholars suggest US-India-Japan cooperation to face China

The discussion focused on US-India strategic ties in both security and economic realms.

US, India and Japan should come together to limit China’s assertiveness, concludes a conference on the US-India relations organized by the Washington, DC, -based Hudson Institute and the New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

During a day-long conference, which was closed for media, the scholars agreed that the cooperation between the three countries “will determine the parameters of security” in the Indian Ocean and Pacific regions.

The discussion on the future of US-India relations under the Trump administration focused on US-India strategic ties in both security and economic realms.

It also talked about China’s increasingly hard-line stance it its territorial disputes in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and over Taiwan, PTI reported.

The discussion was organized by conservative think-tanks both of which maintains close relationships with the Trump administration and the Modi government.

President and CEO of the Hudson Institute Kenneth Weinstein along with Vivekananda International Foundation’s director and former Indian Army chief Gen (retd.) NC Vij inaugurated the conference.

“In the security arena, participants discussed ways to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia and the Middle East. In the economic field, the deliberation focused on potential policies from both sides to boost trade and cooperation,” a news media statement of the conference read.

The VIF delegation included former foreign secretary and Dean of the Centre for International Relations and Diplomacy, at the VIF, former Chief of the Army Staff Lt. Gen (retd.) Ravi Sawhney, Lt. Gen. (retd.) Davider Kumar and Harinder Sekhon.

Hudson scholars included Michael Pillsbury, Husain Haqqani, Eric Brown, Douglas Feith and Aparna Pande.