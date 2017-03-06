US assures ‘speedy justice’ to Indian American victims

Ambassador Navtej Sarna conveyed India’s deep concerns to the US government

The United States Department of State expressed condolences and assured “speedy justice” to the Indian American victims, Indian embassy in Washington tweeted on Sunday.

According to the Embassy, Ambassador Navtej Sarna conveyed India’s deep concerns to the US government on the apparent hate crimes on Indian nationals. Sarna also underlined need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community.

“State Department, on behalf of US government, expressed condolences and assured they are working with all agencies concerned to ensure speedy justice,” the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Harnish Patel, a 43-year-old Indian American store owner in South Carolina was shot dead outside his home on Thursday. 39-year-old Sikh man was also shot outside his home in Kent by a partially-masked gunman, who shouted “go back to your own country”, on Friday.

These incidents came just days after Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was fatally shot in Kansas.

Indian Embassy officials are in constant communication with the local police in both the recent incidents, reports confirm. The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has deputed a consular official to meet the family and offer condolences and provide any required assistance, according to sources.

Congressman Richard “Rick” Larsen (WA-02) denounced the shooting that left a Sikh man injured.

“I condemn this hateful act, the shooting of a local man because he is a Sikh. We all must stand together,” Congressman Rick Larsen tweeted.

