Department of Justice must use full powers to combat hate crimes, says Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi called for immediate action against surge in the number of hate crimes.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) on Monday called for immediate action against surge in the number of hate crimes. Krishnamoorthi asked Department of Justice, Congress to stand up for all Americans.

“I call upon my colleagues in Congress, those in the executive branch, and all Americans, to follow the example of those who have already lived the best values of our nation by working to prevent future acts of hate and to resist the culture which has led to them,” Krishnamoorthi, who represents the 8th district of Illinois, said in statement.

He said that the act of hate not only stand as an attack on an individual, but also on the peace of mind of millions of Americans and the highest principles of the nation.

“The Department of Justice must use its full powers to combat this wave of hate crimes,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“This shooting follows a string of bigoted attacks which has led to increased fear and bloodshed across our nation. Dozens of Jewish community centers have been threatened and Jewish cemeteries defaced. A little over a week ago, a mosque in Florida was firebombed and two Indian men in Kansas were shot for the color of their skin.”

He continued: “From Muslims who rallied in support of Jewish community centers, to Jewish communities contributing to the recovery of the bombed mosque in Florida, to the third man wounded in the Kansas shooting who tried to stop further carnage, countless Americans have risen to defend the greatest ideals of our nation. Americans of all races, creeds, and origins have opposed the tide of hate, and now their government leaders must do the same.”

“Department of Justice, must act immediately to combat these hate crimes and fulfill its responsibility of defending all its citizens,” he added.