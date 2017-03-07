Shalabh Kumar calls CNN show ‘Believer’ an attack on Hindus

The six episode show was premiered on Sunday night

More Indian Americans and Indian American organizations are expressing strong disagreement with CNN for airing the show Believer with Reza Aslan for its depiction of Hinduism.

The six episode show was premiered on Sunday night and the first episode featured the Aghories of India who are known for extreme rituals.

Republican Hindu Coalition leader Shalabh Kumar called the show as “a disgusting attack on Hinduism.”

“Hinduism has been attacked because a large number of Hindu Americans supported Trump during the election campaign,” Kumar tweeted. “I condemn @rezaaslan, CNN for airing Believer with fiction. Disgusting attack on Hindu Americans for supporting @POTUS @stephenkbannon @newtgingrich.”

The US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) urged CNN to stop the show from being aired at the night.

“With multiple reports of hate-fuelled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the US, the show characterises Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world,” USINPAC’s statement read.

“We are very disappointed. This is an issue that is of deep concern to the Indian American community evidenced by the large number of calls/emails we have received. In a changed environment, a show like this can create a perception about Indian Americans which could make them more vulnerable to further attack,” USINPAC’s chairperson Sanjay Puri said.

Khanderao Kand, a community leader, who had initiated efforts to eradicate misrepresentation of Hinduism in California text books, told PTI that these kind of misrepresentation may led to more hate crimes.

“When we are witnessing intolerant attacks on minorities, telecasting this serial will add more misrepresentation, bias and may lead more hate crimes,” Kand said.

American Hindus Against Defamation’s Ajay Shah also slammed the show for promoting xenophobia and Hinduphobia.

The Hindu American Foundation and Indian American Rep. Ro Khanna had also raised strong voice against the show soon after its telecast.