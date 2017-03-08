Indian American fourth grader battling leukemia needs bone marrow donor

The little girl’s parents asks anyone, regardless of race, to register through DKMS.

Anya LeFrancis, an Indian American fourth grade girl from Chester New Jersey is battling leukemia and looking for a bone marrow donor with similar ancestry: South Asian and European.

The little girl’s parents are in search for a donor and asking anyone, regardless of race, to register through DKMS, a bone marrow donation registry.

“It is unknown at this time if there will be a match at the registry, but we are trying to get as many people to sign up as possible using the link posted on her page,” said Anya’s mother Pratibha LeFrancis, the Patch reported.

The 9-year-old girl’s father Rober LeFrancis also created a Facebook page Princess Anya the Overcomer to encourage people to register as bone marrow donors. The page posts details about Anya’s treatment and how the girl is fighting with the disease.

“Anya’s favorite song undergoing chemotherapy was ‘Over comer’ by Mandisa which we would often hear on Star 99.1,” Robert LeFrancis told Patch.

Anya was kindergarten when she was first diagnosed and went into remission in third grade. This year, she started feeling pain again. On January 11, doctors diagnosed her with relapsed leukemia and they believe that her best chance at recovery is a bone marrow transplant.

To register, log on to dkms.org website and first fill an online questionnaire. DKMS will send a swab kit to the potential donors in the mail. Mailing back the kit will add you to the registry.

Social Media Updates: