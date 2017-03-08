Indian American man found dead in Jersey City

The deceased’s family described the death as a “personal issue”

A 29-year-old Indian American from Massachusetts was found dead around weekend in New Jersey; and the cause of death is still unknown.

The deceased’s family described the death as a “personal issue” and has requested privacy, saying it is a family matter.

“Our Consulate in New York has spoken to the father of the deceased in Massachusetts. He says this is a personal family tragedy,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Sunday.

As a caution, this incident should not be seen as a hate crime as the investigation are still pending.

Earlier, India had conveyed deep concerns to the US government over the recent attacks on Indian Americans including tragic deaths of Hardish Patel, who shot dead in South Carolina, and Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who shot dead in a Kansas bar.

A 39-year-old Sikh man was also shot outside his house by a partially masked gunman in an alleged hate crime.