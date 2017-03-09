Barack Obama shares an Indian American woman’s inspirational letter

Indian American Sindhu thanked Michelle Obama for inspiring her years ago.

On the occasion of International women’s day, former President Barack Obama shared and Indian American woman’s letter urging others to read about her inspiring story.

“When Michelle and I came back from vacation, we found this note from a woman named Sindhu waiting for us. I’m proud of Michelle for the difference she made in this young woman’s life, and I’m inspired by Sindhu’s story- so I thought I’d share it with you today,” Obama wrote in a blog post.

“One day in Fall 1966, an idealistic 17-year old Indian girl was inspired while sitting in a chapel. She didn’t remember the name of the woman who spoke. But she will never forget the fire that was lit to make something of her life, and to use that life to serve others. That week, she signed up to be a volunteer at the hospital and signed up for an after-school program teaching creative writing and literature for underserved children in the community,” the letter read.

“That 17-year old was me. I later found out that the inspirational powerhouse of a woman who spoke was Michelle Obama,” Sindhu wrote.

Sindhu writes that she’s married to an “Indian feminist man and raising a feminist 3-year-old son (whose middle name is Atticus and who thinks he is actually Thomas the train).”

She describes herself as a woman who fires up medical students to be passionate about behavioral sciences and psychiatry, serves children and adults struggling with mental illness.

“Thank you to both of you for your profound levels of activism within our community, leading up to a historic event that I did not think I would witness in my lifetime. Thank you for how you treated children, both your own and all of American’s, with kindness, humor, and spontaneity,” she wrote.

“The ways in which you have impacted the world have left me expecting so much more from our world. And I know that this is not an expectation I can have without being part of that change,” Sindhu added.

Social Media Update:

On International Women’s Day, @MichelleObama and I are inspired by all of you who embrace your power to drive change. https://t.co/RJ0ZH2htU8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 8, 2017

Read the entire letter here: