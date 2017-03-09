Man faces murder charges after Indian American’s body found in NJ Park

Patel was reported missing by a friend on February 9.

A suspect was arrested and charged on February 25th with first-degree murder of an Indian American whose body was found in a New Jersey park, NBC reported.

The 20-year-old Joseph C. Villani of Ocean Township faces charges of first degree murder, first degree felony murder, first degree robbery, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, in the death of 29-year-old Trupal Patel of Brick, local prosecutors said in the report.

According to the prosecutors, Patel was reported missing by a friend on February 9th and later on 22nd his body was found in a New Jersey park by a ranger who was collecting litter. Patel was found abandoned on a street in Absury Park.

Investigators suspects that Patel was killed in an Ocean Township residence.

Apparently, nine months before his death he was arrested with two others for possession of over four pound of marijuana and an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms. Patel had an outstanding warrant, too.

Villani appeared for a detention hearing on March 2. If convicted, he would face a minimum sentence of 30 years and a possible life sentence.