Senior Wipro employee’s house ransacked in Houston

Report says that same incident has happened to few other Indian houses.

A Senior Wipro employee’s house in Houston, Texas, was ransacked causing damage to everything in the house, according e-mail sent by a general manager of the company based in Bengaluru.

A General Manager of Wipro, Bangaluru, shared an e-mail sent by a senior Wipro employee in Huston to his colleagues saying that the family is traumatized and wants to return to India as soon as possible. It added that the same incident has happened to few other Indian houses in “one of the nicest communities in Houston.”

The e-mail was quoted as below:

“Team,

Just want to bring to your notice that (name), our (designation) in Houston had gone through a horrendous experience this weekend. His house was completely ransacked and every item in his house is broken to pieces and this has happened to few Indian houses in one of the nicest communities in Houston, TX. His family is Traumatized and wanting to return to India ASAP.

We read few incidents in media here, but looks like the undercurrents are many. Just sharing this with the group so that we sensitize our onsite employees to be watchful of the situation.”