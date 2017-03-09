United States eyes Indian investments as SelectUSA India road show kicks off

The final road show is scheduled for March 10th in Bengaluru.

The US Embassy in partnership with EB5 BRICS is organizing a SelectUSA road show in three cities of India to lure Indian investors for business opportunities in the US.

The first road show in the series was held in New Delhi (March 6) and the second event took place in Ahmedabad (March 8).

The final road show is scheduled for March 10th in Bengaluru at the JW Marriot. The event would feature speakers from the US Consulate/Embassy, Reserve Bank of India, Nishith Desai & Associates, World Business Capital, among others.

US Ambassador to India MaryKay Loss Carlson inaugurated the road show in Delhi. Nearly 180 companies explored FDI opportunities in the US by participating in the events.

“The event is aimed at promoting investment opportunities in the USA and is highly recommended for companies looking to expand into the States. There is no more efficient way to meet the right people and discover opportunities from several of the States representatives from the United States,” EB5 BRICS, a EB5 Investor visa consulting firm in India, said in a statement.

The statement read that these road shows help participants gain valuable, first-hand insight into the investment environment, including the tools, resources for an effective investment strategy including discussion on legal taxes, visas and financial considerations that companies should keep in mind while investing in the US.

The US Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA program was launched by former US President Barack Obama in 2011. They organized their first Indian road show in October 2015. These road shows are aimed to help investors find the information they need to make decision, connect to the right people at the local level, navigate the federal regulatory system and demystify policy matters related to the federal government, the statement read.

Social Media Updates:

Great start in Delhi to the @SelectUSA Roadshow w/over 80 Indian companies exploring #FDI opportunities in the US. #SelectUSAIndia pic.twitter.com/CIsDzTDRc3 — US India Commerce (@USCSIndia) March 6, 2017