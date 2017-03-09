Why is Narendra Modi silent on racial attacks against Indians in the US, asks opposition

Mallikarjun Kharge asked the BJP government that what actions it took to ensure justice.

The budget session of the Indian Parliament on Thursday saw the opposition parties attacking the ruling BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue of racial attacks against Indians in the US.

Pointing out the recent hate crimes targeting Indians, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said incidents of hate crimes have increased in the US since the new administration took charge and that the Indian government has stayed mute.

Karge pointed out the recent killing of the Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in the US; and asked the BJP government on what actions it took to ensure justice. He also asked the government to take up the issue seriously with the US government.

“Such incidents have increased after the new US President has taken charge,” said Kharge in the Lok Sabha.

He also asked Modi why he is not addressing the concerns of the Indians living in the US when he gets time to tweet on every other issue that interests him.

“PM tweets on every other issue, why doesn’t he talk about the issues against Indians in the USA,” asked Kharge.

On this, the whole of opposition stood up and questioned the silence of Modi on racial attacks against Indians in the US. They said that the government has collectively failed to provide security to Indians living in the US.