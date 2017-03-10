India-Pak conflict could escalate into nuclear exchange, says top US Army General

Votel also pointed out Pakistan’s increased focus on its eastern border.

General Joseph L. Votel, Commander of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), on Thursday testified that a serious conflict between Indian and Pakistan could lead to a nuclear exchange.

Gen. Votel told the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee that there is continued ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

“India remains concerned about the lack of action against India-focused militants based in Pakistan and even responded militarily to terrorist attacks in India-held territory, earlier this year,” Votel told Senators. “We assess that these types of attacks and the potential reactions, increase the likelihood for miscalculation by both countries.”

He continued: “Furthermore, India’s public policy to diplomatically isolate Pakistan hinders any prospects for improved relations. This is especially troubling as a significant conventional conflict between Pakistan and India could escalate into a nuclear exchange, given that both are nuclear powers.”

Votel also pointed out Pakistan’s increased focus on its eastern border that detracts from its efforts to secure the western border with Afghanistan from incursion by Taliban and al-Qaida terrorists.

“So as long as these groups maintains safe haven inside Pakistan, they will threaten long-term stability in Afghanistan,” he said. “Of particular concern is the Haqqani Network (HQN) which poses the greatest threat to coalition forces operating in Afghanistan.”

He also said that the United States asked Pakistan to take action against these terrorist havens and improve security in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

“We have seen some promising coordination between the Pakistan and Afghanistan militaries aimed at addressing instability in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region,” he added.