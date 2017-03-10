Sikh man kills Muslim daughter-in-law with hammer in Solano County, California

Amarjit Singh confessed that he was upset with his daughter-in-law for being “disrespectful”

An Indian American man was arrested on Wednesday, for killing his Muslim daughter-in-law, from Suisun City, California. Amarjit Singh bludgeoned his 29-year-old daughter-in-law with a hammer at their home on Tuesday, CBS Sacramento reported.

According to Suisun City Police Department, 63-year-old Singh confessed that he was upset with his daughter-in-law Shameena Bibi for being “disrespectful” and confronted her with a hammer in the garage.

Bibi’s body was found in the garage at their family home 804 Blue Bill Way in Suisun City. The police said that it received a call from a neighbor around 9:45 a.m. When they searched the spot, the victim’s body was found in the garage with serious injury to her head. Bibi was living with her husband, 2-year-old son, and husband’s parents.

“Something happened in the garage. We are not going to detail, but it was over a bicycle and he told us that she disrespected him,” Suisun City Police Commander Andrew White said, CBS reported.

Sikh community members told KPIX 5 that Singh has been a part of their community for many years. The investigators are now looking for the service of a Punjabi translator, for the accused.

Media reports suggest that Singh did not fully accept Bibi in the family, ever since her wedding.

Singh was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder and Solano County District Attorney’s Office. FBI has joined the investigation.