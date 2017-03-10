US stands united with India to eradicate likes of Kansas City incident: White House

The White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said that Americans are outraged and disgusted by such incidents

Responding to a reporter’s question on rising hate crimes against Indian Americans and Indian nationals working in the US, the White House reiterated that it stands united to condemn such events of crime.

“… we’ve got to continue to call it out, we’ve got to continue to root it out, we’ve got to continue to engage law enforcement, whatever is the applicable level of law enforcement depending on the event,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said to news media Thursday.

Spicer said that all Americans should be “outraged” and “disgusted” over such incidents. He said that President Trump touched on Kansas shooting and similar attacks on Jewish community centers during his first address to the US Congress. “…[Trump] made it very clear that while certain policies may divide us as individuals, there are certain principles that can unite us,” he said.

Speaking on the US-India relations, Spicer said that Trump administration is committed to establishing stronger relationship with the Indian government. “ … he [Trump] has talked about during the campaign and the transition establishing a deeper relationship with Prime Minster Modi and US – India and businesses,” the White House spokesperson said.

After Kansas shooting, there have been an increase in official communications between the US and India. Previous weeks also witnessed a rush of Indian officials flying to Washington to meet their US counterparts. These meeting took place as the Indian government moved forward to ensure deeper understanding with Trump administration. Also, there has been a rising anxiety over safety of Indian nationals in the US and Trump administration’s stricter stance on curbing work and immigration visa rules.

India’s foreign secretary S Jaishankar and commerce secretary Rita Teaotia concluded their Washington visit, recently. India’s convoy to the US Ambassador Navtej Sarna met US governors, and officials at the statement department. Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attended the CERAWeek energy conference that took place from March 6 till March 10 in Houston, Texas. Pradhan expressed possibility of US exporting Liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, early next year.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit the US later this year. Though, the Indian government is yet to confirm the dates.