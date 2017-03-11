Dinesh D’Souza trolls Preet Bharara on twitter, gets trolled brutally

Bharara’s office had secured conviction against D’Souza over illegal campaign donations in 2014.

If you are a convicted felon and the prosecutor who secured your conviction is being shown the door, what would you do?

Most rational people would perhaps celebrate with a glass of wine or champagne. They would probably do it quietly because they wouldn’t want their convictions and all other transgressions to be the talk of the town one more time.

But Indian American author Dinesh D’Douza invited the bright lights of publicity on his two-year-old conviction for illegally funneling campaign donations when he took to twitter to attack Preet Bharara, who was fired by the Trump administration on Saturday, and tried to rub it in a bit.

And the result wasn’t pretty.

D’Souza’s tweeted on Bharara’s ouster on Friday: “The brown-skinned prosecutor expected to advance his career by going after the brown-skinned conservative but alas…”

The brown-skinned prosecutor expected to advance his career by going after the brown-skinned conservative but alas…https://t.co/pyah1xB8Fc — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

But by Saturday morning, he turned to racist stereotypes about Indian Americans to attack Bharara. He tweeted at 7:57 am:

“If fired US attorney Preet Bharara is job-hunting I have an Indian friend who runs a motel & needs a clean, English-speaking desk clerk”

If fired US attorney Preet Bharara is job-hunting I have an Indian friend who runs a motel & needs a clean, English-speaking desk clerk — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

At 8:20 am, he tweeted along the same line:

“Since Preet Bharara doesn’t have a strong Indian accent he may be employable as one of those tech guys who helps you fix your computer”

Since Preet Bharara doesn’t have a strong Indian accent he may be employable as one of those tech guys who helps you fix your computer — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

By early afternoon, when it became clear that Bharara was not going to resign as requested by the administration. D’Souza tweeted again at 12:33 pm:

“PREET’S LAST STAND: Oh, oh. First ask nicely and then send in the federal marshals to forcibly evict this guy”

PREET’S LAST STAND: Oh, oh. First ask nicely and then send in the federal marshals to forcibly evict this guy https://t.co/5AsnxmIE5z — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

And when Bharara was fired, D’Souza tweeted:

“Good riddance”



He followed that with another tweet with another Indian stereotype:

“GOOD RIDDANCE DEPT: Obama capo @PreetBharara is a familiar Indian type, subservient to those above him but ruthless with those in his power”

GOOD RIDDANCE DEPT: Obama capo @PreetBharara is a familiar Indian type, subservient to those above him but ruthless with those in his power — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

His last tweet on Bharara linked a letter from then Attorney General Janet Reno asking Jeff Sessions, then the US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, dated March 23, 1993. D’Souza wrote:

“SO STOP CRYING BHARARA: This is the letter Sessions got when he was booted by the incoming Clinton administration”

SO STOP CRYING BHARARA: This is the letter Sessions got when he was booted by the incoming Clinton administration pic.twitter.com/XPqfMYpNdn — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2017

Here’s a sample of how those on the left reacted to D’Souza’s tweets:

This is disgusting. Often, people forget to look at themselves in the mirror and and see what they are. D'Souza seems to think he's white https://t.co/IC6QhRrH1P — Vivek Wadhwa (@wadhwa) March 11, 2017

@DineshDSouza man holding a grudge about when he successfully prosecuted you? — Molly Shah (@MollyOShah) March 11, 2017

@DineshDSouza more employable than you considering he is not a convicted felon — Geoff (@edwardsg00) March 11, 2017

@DineshDSouza Glad he prosecuted you successfully. Whatever you say, criminal Dinesh — Radu Marinescu (@radum27) March 11, 2017

@DineshDSouza A felonious adulterer says what? — The Duke of Vinings (@DukeOfVinings) March 11, 2017