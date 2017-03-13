New H-1B visa reform of Trump might take longer for implementation

Trump administration had temporarily suspended the fast track processing of H-1B visas.

Workers and employers who are planning to file for the H-1B visa this year could use all the benefits of existing visa policy as media reports claim that the Trump administration is slowing down the implementation of the new immigration reforms.

The new immigration reform policy of Trump had proposed a hike in the minimum wage of foreign workers on H-1B visas to match the current wage rate in the United State.

According to the policy draft, it “will force companies to give these coveted entry-level jobs to the existing domestic pool of unemployed native and immigrant workers in the US, instead of bringing cheaper workers from overseas.”

“This will improve the number of black, Hispanic and female workers in Silicon Valley who have been passed over in favor of the H-1B program,” the draft adds.

The immigration reform bill ensures that the US-based companies should consider American workers before hiring foreign workers who are currently employed on lower wages.

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday said that the administration is having a very “comprehensive” look at the visa policy, but did not give a specific timeline for the implementation of the same.

He said, “The President’s actions that he’s taken in terms of his executive order and another revamping of immigration policy have focused on our border security, keeping our country safe, our people safe. And then, obviously, whether it’s H-1B visas or the other one — spousal visas — other areas of student visas, I think there is a natural desire to have a full look at — a comprehensive look at that.”

The time frame for the implementation of the visa reform is important as the new season for applying the H-1B visa starts on April 1 for which the visas will be granted starting from October 1st.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) advise that “it is important to plan in advance if you will be filing for an H-1B visa that is subject to the annual H-1B numerical cap.”

The visa aspirants are well aware of the USCIS advice. So, most likely they will plan in advance and apply for the H-1B visa before the deadline that is just 19 days away. Most likely, the USCIS might continue with the current visa rules for another year.

If the US government goes ahead with the reform, it would attract the displeasure of a lot of immigrants and employers who use the H-1B visa program.

Spicer’s statement on the implementation of the immigration reform has already irked many as they found it directly contradictory to the campaign promise of Donald Trump. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ US chapter was prominent among the once who accused Trump of continuing to cost Americans jobs.

