Post UN debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

Film maker Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, who performed Bharatanatyam at the United Nations headquarters in New York on International Women’s day, met actress Priyanka Chopra and spent an ‘amazing’ night with the ‘Quantico’ actress.

Aishwaryaa, daughter of super star Rajinikanth and wife of actor Dhanush, took to twitter and shared a picture with Priyanka. In the picture, the ‘Baywatch’ actress has a smile on her face and Aishwaryaa seems to be hiding her face.

“Amazing night with the rockstar n our pride @priyankachopra ..love you #connection” the ‘3’ director wrote.

“Loved seeing u @ash_r_dhanush” replied Priyanka Chopra, who revealed a rule by herself while attending Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ that whoever from the industry comes to Los Angeles, meets her.

Earlier, Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush UN performance received a lot of backlash. The UN Goodwill Ambassdor for Women to promote gender equality in India was criticized by many including renowned classical dancer Anita Ratnam for staging a ‘pathetic’ performance.

