Prabhas looks fierce in ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ teaser trailer

The trailer of the film will be released on Thursday.

After releasing so many posters and ahead of much awaiting trailer launch, the makers of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ on Sunday released 12-second teaser trailer.

In the video, Prabhas’s Baahubali drenched in blood fiercely looks somebody that escalates the curiosity and expectation of the audience.

The trailer of SS Rajamouli magnum opus will be released on March 16, Thursday in four languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Baahubali 2 star cast also include Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishanan and Sathyaraj.

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, while Tamil version will be distributed by Sri Thenandel Films for Chennai and Chengaplet. Malayalam version’s distribution rights have been taken by Global United Media.

The film, which will answer the question why Kattappa killed Baahubali, is all set to release on April 28.