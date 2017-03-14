Chicago-based Indian American committee launches awareness campaign against hate crimes

The committee plans to organize a series of grass root events.

Chicago based Indian American Public Affairs Committee (IAPAC) has launched a campaign across the United States to spread awareness about hate crimes against the community.

The committee plans to organize a series of grass root events and town halls across the country.

“There is a need to bring understanding about the people of Indian American and represent their interests,” Ashwani Dhall, one of the founding members of IAPAC, said in a statement.

The committee plans to highlight how Indian Americans have been an intrinsic part of the American fabric and will also ask different state governments and cities to announce Indian American awareness month.

“By bringing together elected officials, local and business leaders and the media, the aim is to assure Indian American community that incidents like the hate-crime in Kansas City are not tolerated or repeated,” the statement read.

IAPAC will also organize events in San Francisco Bay Area, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle as part of the campaign. It wants to ensure that correct information, not rumors, on existing policies is disseminated to people, the statement read.

“It was heartening to hear [President] Trump denounce the Kansas City incident right at the start of his address to the Congress,” IAPAC president Vinesh Virani said. “We have hope that the current administration will work to bring everyone together.”