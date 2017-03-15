Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul, first look out

The movie will be produced by Gulshan Kumar’s wife Sudesh Kumari.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday unveiled the first look his upcoming film Mogul, in which the actor will play the role of music mogul Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-series.

“My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story… #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story!” the actor tweeted.

The movie will be produced by Gulshan Kumar’s wife Sudesh Kumari and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who just delivered a hit Jolly LLB 2 with Akshay, T-series announced.

“When Vikram Malhotra shared the idea of the film with me, it was a feeling of disbelief. I always told my team that the one story I would love to make a movie on was Gulshanji’s and here I am doing just that,” Subhash Kapoor said, the Bombay Times reported.

“My father has been a guiding force all through my life and I have always felt his presence in everything I do. I always knew that one day I would make Mogul and share my father’s amazing story with the world. I am also extremely happy that my mother Sudesh Kumari will be producing the film. I can think of no one better than Akshay to play him on screen,” Gulshan’s son Bhushan Kumar told Bombay Times.

Akshay, who is now busy with Rajinikanth-Shankar teams 2.0 and R. Balki’s Padman, will begin shooting forMogul by the end 2017.

Social Media Updates: