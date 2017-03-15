Anushka Sharma’s ‘Phillauri’ to hit US theaters on March 24th

Trailer and songs of Phillauri have already created a buzz for the movie.

Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma starrer romantic comedy Phillauri directed by Anshai Lal, which also features Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh, will hit the theaters in the US on March 24th.

Phillaur, the second production venture of Anushka Sharma, has already created a buzz after the release of a few songs.

Phillauri is a movie about an NRI Punjabi boy named Kanan played by Suraj Sharma, who returns to India to get married to his childhood sweetheart.

Kanan’s happiness is short lived after his horoscope predicts a premature end to the marriage caused by the death of the bride. The only solution that can ward off the omen is to marry a tree. For the love for Anu played by Mehreen Pirzada, Kanan agrees to marry the tree.

To his shock, he finds himself being trailed by an unearthly entity who is revealed as Shashi – the friendly spirit played by Anushka Sharma.

The movie unravels the center plot when the spirit explains to Kanan how she was rendered homeless after the tree – her home – was cut down after the marriage to complete the ritual. She tells Kanan her unsuccessful love story with Phillauri in a bid to figure out why she is facing such a predicament.

Numerous hit songs from the soundtrack have already made it one of the most anticipated movies of the spring.

PHILLAURI Trailer

Release Date: Friday, March 24

Director: Anshai Lal

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada

Producers: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma