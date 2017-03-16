‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ trailer promises a spectacular show

The makers had to release the trailer in a hurry as its Malayalam version leaked online.

The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is finally out and it promises some high voltage drama, expansion on themes and characters.

The makers had to release in a hurry as the Malayalam version of the trailer leaked online early morning. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on 5 pm.

The 2 minute 20 seconds long trailer outlines Baahubali’s face off with his cousin Bhallala Deva, romance with Devasena and strong bond with Kattappa.

“As long as you are by my side, a man who can kill me hasn’t even been born, Uncle” says Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubali to Sathyaraj’s Kattappa. This dialogue increases the suspense as fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for an answer to ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’

Anushka Shetty’s Devasena and Ramya Krishanan’s Sivagami and Rana Daggubati’s Bhallala Deva are also promising great performances and the trailer gives a sneak peak to the gruesome battlefield.

The highly anticipated sequel with mind blowing VFX also features Tamannah Bhatia, Nassar in supporting roles. The film would have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28.

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, while Tamil version will be distributed by Sri Thenandel Films for Chennai and Chengalpet. Malayalam version’s distribution rights have been taken by Global United Media.