Priyanka Chopra ready to wrap up Quantico season 2, gets emotional

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for the TV series Quantico in New York, took to twitter and confirmed that the second season of the show is coming to an end.

“Last two episodes before we finish shooting for the rest of Quantico season 2! So many mixed emotions… It’s been a long haul,”Chopra tweeted.

The 34-year-old actress got rave reviews and multiplied her fan base with the first season of Quantico, in which she played the role of a promising FBI recruit Alex Parrish. The second season sees Alex’s training in the CIA after leaving FBI at the end of the last season.

Earlier, it was reported that the show’s second season is not doing very well in viewership and might be dropped. However, the makers or ABC didn’t hint anything about the show’s future.

Chopra visited ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ recently to promote ‘Quantico’. She played Holi with Jimmy and also made him to drink thandai (an Indian cold drink made with ingredients including milk, sugar and nuts).

Reportedly, Chopra will soon fly to India with Dwayne Johnson to promote their Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’ and will also attend a series of events and interviews for the promotions.

