Indian USC student Armaan Premjee arrested on sexual assault charge

Premjee hails from Mumbai.

Armaan Premjee, a 20-year-old Indian undergraduate student at the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, was arrested by Los Angeles police for sexually assaulting a fellow student.

According to the jail records, Premjee was taken into custody on April 11 by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division; and later released on $100,000 bond.

Premjee, who is from Mumbai, is a sophomore business administration major at the Marshall School of Business. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at USC but was expelled from the chapter after the alleged incident.

A statement of the body to The Tab read, “This individual was immediately suspended and has already been removed from The USC Delta-Eta Chapter of The Kappa Sigma Fraternity. We have been working closely with Title IX, Kappa Sigma Nationals and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development throughout this entire process to ensure that the proper measures are taken. His actions are absolutely not condoned by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. With respect to the parties and processes involved, we cannot comment further at this time.”

According to the police, Premjee has been accused of sexually assaulting a fellow USC undergraduate on April 1 at a campus dormitory.

According to Capt. Billy Hayes, the incident was “reported immediately” to USC’s Department of Public Safety on the morning of April 1, which redirected it to the LAPD for further investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.