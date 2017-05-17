Indian American Ram Jayakumar missing from Lexington, police seek public help

Jayakumar is a graduate of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Lexington Police have registered a missing complaint of a 26-year-old Indian American, Ram Jayakumar, who is missing since Friday, from Boston.

According to the police, Jayakumar, a resident of Lexington, Massachusetts was last seen in the parking lot of the Vedanta Society in Deerfield Street, Boston. His family and friends have not been able to reach him since Friday, which prompted them to file a complaint.

According to the Lexington police department, parents of Jayakumar contacted them to file a report for their missing son. They also provided a description of Jayakumar that says he is 5-foot-6-inch tall, wears glasses and is 120 pounds with a slim build.

According to the police statement, “Ram wears glasses and was last seen with a blue backpack. There is no current clothing description available. He left home in Lexington on May 11th at 7:15 PM in his car and informed his parents that he would be back in one hour and did not return.”

The police have also said that Jayakumar’s car was found parked on the Bay State Road near Silber Way in Boston, near to the Charles River on Friday. He is a graduate of Brown University in Providence, RI.

“A former classmate of mine, Ram Jayakumar, has gone missing. Please spread the word, especially if you live in Massachusetts,” wrote Dylan Field, on Facebook.

Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan, who happens to be Jayakumar’s cousin, through a Facebook post, appealed to people to contact the police if they get any information about him.

“Dear friends: need your help urgently. Please share this in your communities, especially tag those in the BOSTON area.

My cousin, Ram Jayakumar, has been missing since Friday night. He last parked his car at the Vedanta Society on Deerfield street in Boston and has not been seen since then. He’s 26, about 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds. Please be on the look out and let the Lexington police know if you have any leads:

781-862-1212.

Thank you so much.” Poorna wrote on her Facebook post.

Police have requested people with information about Jayakumar to call (781) 862-1212.

(This story was updated on 17-05-2017 10:00 AM)