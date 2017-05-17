Indian IT secretary refutes the claims of mass layoffs in the IT industry

NASSCOM also denied the reports about mass layoffs.

Indian Information Technology secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Tuesday said that there is no mass layoff in the country’s IT industry and the companies have not done anything different this year than the previous years.

“I don’t know how this narrative is being built,” NDTV quoted Sundararajan responding to the reports that Indian IT giants are being forced into mass layoffs because of Trump’s policy to hire local talents.

“I have categoric assurance that this year’s performance appraisal is no different from the earlier years,” she said.

“What’s happening is that new technologies are emerging, new verticals are being created, cloud computing among others. People are moving from one field to another,” the IT secretary told NDTV.

The IT trade association NASSCOM also denied the reports about mass layoffs claiming that the retrenchments were part of the regular appraisal process.

“In fact the industry continues to be a net hirer with over 1.5 lakh [150,000] people being employed on a net basis each year, though the focus is shifting from scale to skill. Talent and skills are the key building blocks for the industry which is intensifying investments in skilling/reskilling its work to strengthen its foundation on a continuous basis,” according to NASSCOM, the Huffington Post reported.

Earlier, several media reports were taking rounds that companies such as Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro might cut jobs and giving pink slips to employees. The Mint, an India-based newspaper, had reported that India’s top seven IT companies are collectively planning to lay off 56,000 engineers this year.