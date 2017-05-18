Actress Reema Lagoo, Bollywood’s favourite mom, dies at 59

The veteran actress died of cardiac arrest

Bollywood’s favourite on screen mother Reema Lagoo breathed her last on Thursday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was 59.

The veteran actress was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night after she complained of chest pain. At 3.00 a.m. she died of cardiac arrest, ANI reported.

Lagoo was well known for her mother roles in hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Rangeela, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Her performances in the iconic comedy Hindi serials Shriman Shrimathi and Tu Tu Mani Main were also equally popular.

Lagoo was seen in a controversial role in Aruna Raje’s 1988 film Rihaee; and her Marathi suspense thriller Bindhast was also well appreciated.

Born as Nayan Bhadbhade in 1958, Reema Lagoo started professional acting soon after finishing school. Her mother Mandakini Bhadbhade was also an actress, who was known for the drama Lekure Udand Jaahalee on the Marathi stage.

Lagoo debuted in Marathi films with 1979’s Simhasan and later debuted in Bollywood as a supporting actress in 1980’s Kalyug. She rose in prominence with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in which she played Juhi Chawla’s mother.

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar and Akshay Kumar, Lagoo acted as almost everyone’s onscreen mother.

The actress was married to Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo. The couple had a daughter Murnmayee, who is also an actress. However, the couple parted their ways later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Bollywood celebrities expressed their sorrow on her sudden demise.

“Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences,” PMO India tweeted.

“Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo’s passing.. such a fine talent and gone so young! Very SAD !!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo , had the opportunity to work with her … a fine actress and person. Prayers to the family,” Akshay Kumar said.

Lagoo’s funeral will take place later on Thursday.

Social Media Updates:

Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2017

T 2428 – Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her…a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. 🙏🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017