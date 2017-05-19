Cannes 2017: First poster of Shruti Haasan starrer drama ‘Sanghamitra’ unveiled

The poster features Shruti Haasan riding a horse with a sword in her hand

Shruti Haasan, along with A R Rahman and team, was spotted on the red carpet of Cannes’17 unveiling the first look poster of their upcoming movie Sanghamitra.

The poster features the 31-year-old actress looking majestic and valorous, riding a horse with a sword in her hand.

Directed by Sundar C, Sanghamitra will feature Shruti Haasan in the lead role of a fierce warrior princess and Jayam Ravi and Arya as chief male protagonists. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman will do the music for the movie.

The $23-million-film, which has been produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, simultaneously. Sanghamitra, set in the backdrop of India in the 8th century AD, aims to portray some of the most captivating moments from India’s glorious history by narrating a fictional tale.

In preparation for her role, Hassan has been training in sword fighting in London over the last few weeks.

“I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating,” Hassan said, IANS reported.

The whole team of Saghamitra walked the red carpet of the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. With A R Rahman joining the crew, marking his Cannes debut, the celebration got a whole new dimension.

Talking about his Cannes outing this year, A R Rahman had earlier said, “I’m very excited working on this ambitious project Sangamithra, produced by Murali Sir/ Thenandal Studios, directed by Sundar C and starring Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi & Arya. Looking forward to joining the team at Cannes.”

In addition to Hassan, other Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor were also spotted at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

