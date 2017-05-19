Guru Harkrishan Institute of Sikh Studies announces 22nd annual education camp in Maryland

The week-long camp for the Sikh youth will be held from July 29 to August 5.

Guru Harkrishan Institute of Sikh Studies (GHISS) has announced dates for its 22nd Annual Sikh Youth Gurmat Camp in Maryland. The week-long camp is for Sikh youth of ages six to 19 years. The admission for the program is on first-come-first-served basis.

The organization’s news release read, “It is an endeavor to expose the Sikh youth of the western world to the principles and values of Sikhism. It is an attempt to create a Sikh environment and provide a glimpse of the Sikh way of life.”

The camp will include several events such kirtan (prayers), tabla (a drum-like musical instrument) and string instruments classes, gatka training (Sikh martial arts), daily kirtan diwans (paeans for Sikh gurus), seminars, discussions, sports and some competitions.

“We are making every effort to make this Camp another memorable one,” the news statement said. “GHISS has always given special emphasis to Sikh History and Gurmat [tenets] and this camp has become a venue for youth to interact with each other and get answers to their various questions on Sikhism.”

The non-profit organization will host renowned speakers, and hold workshops. “The GHISS camp is one of it’s kind covering various aspects of a Gursikh Jeevan [Sikh life] – Religious, Political, and Social,” the statement added.

As the participation is open for the first 100 applicants, the organization has requested for early registration for the camp. No walk-in registrations or walk-in counselors will be obliged, according to the news release.

More details on the organization and the event can be checked here.