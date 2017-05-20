Indian American Cornell engineering student Aalaap Narasipura found dead

The police has not yet revealed the circumstance that caused the death of Narasipura.

The body of 20-year-old Indian American student Aalaap Narasipura, who went missing on Wednesday has been recovered from Fall Creek near Ithaca Falls.

Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student at Cornell’s College of Engineering went missing on Wednesday and search operations have been in progress after his friends reported his missing to the police.

The police has not yet revealed the circumstance that caused the death of Narasipura and said that the case is under investigation.

Cornell University Police and the New York State Police were engaged in a combined search operation along with the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department. The body of Narasipura was recovered on Friday from Fall Creek, a short distance upstream from Ithaca Falls.

According to police, Narasipura was last seen on May 17 inside the Cornell’s campus wearing shorts and a flannel shirt with bright blue socks and leather sandals.

In an official statement Ryan Lombardi, Vice President for Students and Campus Life, Cornell’s College of Engineering expressed shock and “profound sadness” on the death of Narasipura.

The statement says, “It is with profound sadness that I write with the news that law enforcement search teams have recovered Aalaap Narasipura’s body. No foul play is suspected, and a full investigation of the circumstances is underway.”

“A senior electrical engineering student in the College of Engineering, Aalaap was an ambitious student and was scheduled to graduate early this December. He was active on the Ultimate Frisbee team, enjoyed taking photos, and planned to continue at Cornell to pursue a Master of Engineering degree,” the statement added.