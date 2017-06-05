Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Baywatch’ loses to ‘Wonder Woman’ in Indian box office

Wonder Woman has made a collection of Rs 32.5 million ($505,246), in two days

The first week of June is all about two mega Hollywood releases in India – Baywatch starring Indian actress Priyanka Chopra as the antagonist, and the DC comic’s movie Wonder Woman, with American actress Gal Gadot in the lead.

As the release dates of the two films collided, Wonder Woman seems to have an upper hand compared to Baywatch, which is receiving lackluster reviews in India.

Wonder Woman has managed to bag a lump sum box office collection in India after it was released on June 2. As of now, the movie has made a collection of Rs 32.5 million ($505,246), in two days.

On the other hand, Baywatch, in spite of having big names like Dwayne Johnson and Chopra, could make a gross of just Rs 15 million ($233,190). And, that too after being released in 978 cinemas in several regional languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“The attempt was to create hype that it was an Indian star in a Hollywood film but the hype stays just within the media circle and hardly reaches the audience as they are simply not interested,” states the Box Office India.

Gal Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, in 2016.

This year Gadot is in the lead role of the solo movie Wonder Woman. Warner Bros. reported the superhero adventure starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine was the market’s top title, grossing Rs. 88.5 million ($1.3 million) from the English-only release on 349 screens.

Gal, in a press conference in March, had stated how necessary it is to have a female superhero character. “I am so happy to be the one who is going to tell the Wonder Woman story. It is such an important story to tell. It is so important for girls and boys to have a female, strong, super hero to look up to,” she said.

The Wonder Woman, is a DC Comics character of the same name and is the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe. The film takes off with American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashing on the island of Themyscira where he tells Diana Prince about the fatal World War I. How she leaves her safety behind to fight for the people and stop the deadly war is the crux of the story.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins – the first woman to direct a superhero film, with a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and a story by Heinberg, Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs.

Wonder Woman has Gal Gadot as the protagonist with Chris Pine in the main male lead by her side. Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya were also seen in the movie in supporting roles.

In the world of male Superheroes Wonder Woman is setting the bars high for women-oriented action flicks with nail-biting action, gravity-defying stunts, and a good storyline.

“The film managed to pick up well in the evening shows and should come out with a healthy weekend,” states the Box Office India.