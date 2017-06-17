Home » Immigration » Civil and Human Rights Coalition condemns immigration policy of Trump administration

Civil and Human Rights Coalition condemns immigration policy of Trump administration

By | June 17, 2017

“Cold-hearted move will tear apart families,” Gupta.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights has condemned the announcement by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that it was rescinding the memorandum that created the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program.

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued the following statement, “Given the mass deportation efforts undertaken by President Trump since taking office, it is tragic, but not unexpected, that the administration would rescind the DAPA program. This shameful act means that there will be no reprieve for hard-working undocumented immigrants whose children are U.S. citizens.”

“While DHS says that DACA remains in effect, there are examples of DACA recipients being detained and deported, despite not having anything in their records that would make it necessary. While this latest change may play well to the President’s political base, this cold-hearted move will tear apart families and remove those who are contributing their communities,” she added.

“DACA and DAPA came about because Congress was unable to move forward on common sense immigration reform, despite the Senate’s passage of a bipartisan bill. If Congress is unable to act, the executive has an obligation to offer solutions where possible. That is the humane, and American, thing to do,” she said in the statement released on Friday.

  • AZXyb

    So 200 organizations representing its diverse membership have taken it upon themselves to call themselves the “Civil and Human Rights Commission,” as if they were the official representatives of all Americans, operating under the authority of a legitimate government agency. Such attempts at deceit are swallowed only by the naive and gullible, but serve only to earn the contempt of those who are savvy and intelligent enough to see through the charade. This is a collection of private agencies that do NOT represent ALL Americans, but promote the self-serving interests of their select, diverse members, whom one can reasonably deduce are immigrants, not necessarily all citizens, and not necessarily all lawfully present.
    American citizens came together on November 8, 2016, and condemned the unlawful presence of illegal aliens and felonious immigrants, by electing Donald Trump president, in large part to clean up the illegal alien problem that is overwhelming our sovereign nation. We operated under US Constitutional authority to do so.
    This so-called “commission” has no more author than the local futbol team. But I guess giving themselves a lofty title and condemning legitimate and lawful government actions that execute federal law in conformance with Constitutional requirements and authority, gives them a feeling of importance, while advancing the interests of their diverse members.

  • DonHonda

    LOL Mass deportation? There is no mas deportation going on. The Executive Branch of our government is responsible for seeing that our laws are enforced. Novel concept, I know.

    Is this what to expect from DREAMers?:

    http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/commentary/sdut-ruben-navarrette-one-dreamers-missed-lesson-2015jun24-story.html

    Ruben Navarrette: One Dreamer’s missed lesson in good character

