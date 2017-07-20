Indian American group to organize a fusion community festival in Lititz

There would be a food Mela that would showcase the cuisines of both the US and India

The Indian American Fusion Group of Lancaster (IAFGL) is organizing a summer Mela event on Saturday, July 22, at Lititz Spring Park, Lititz, Lancaster County, PA.

IAFGL, one of the youngest secular organizations in the Lititz area, aims to bring the entire community to enjoy one evening with lots of fun activities such as food, shopping, and entertainment for the entire family.

The live performances will start at 2.30 p.m. with Indian American Isha Shah singing the National Anthem with the audience, followed by a Bollywood dance Taarang with Mittali, and a performance by musician Ralph Leon Miller, according to the organization’s official website.

Another attraction of the evening will be Indian American Sitarist John Protopapas, who will perform from 4 p.m. to 4.20 p.m.

The students of Rita Dance Academy will also give a performance of Tarana in Kathak dance, choreographed by their guru – Rita Sharma. The evening will also witness a children group’s dance directed by May Rose and cultural folk dances by children representing few states of India, which is choreographed by Vijayalakshmi and supported by Padmaja.

The event’s highlights also include belly dancing, face painting, Indian clothing and jewelry merchants, henna and more.

Additionally, there would be a food Mela that would showcase the cuisines of both the US and India; visitors can purchase the food. The Indian menu includes foods like vegetable samosa chaat, chicken curry, mango lassi and a variety of desserts along with South-Indian food offerings such as dosa, idli, and vada.

There will be no fees for attending the event and those who would like to attend can RSVP byFriday with the number of individuals attending. Walk-in visitors will also be welcomed.

For details, visit iafgl.org or contact founder& organizer Satish Dwivedi at iafglorg@gmail.com .