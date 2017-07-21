Consul General Riva Ganguly Das bid farewell to New York

Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty will replace Riva Ganguly Das

The Indian American community in New York on Tuesday bid farewell to the Consul General of India Riva Ganguly Das as she has been named as the new Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Ganguly Das, who took charge as the Consul General in New York March 2016, will leave New York this week and her colleagues in the New York consulate hosted a farewell reception in the office.

“The only thing that is constant is change: Consul General Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das bidding farewell to her close friends in NYC,” a post by the official handle of CGI, New York sharing the pictures of the event read.

The only thing that is constant is change: Consul General Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das bidding farewell to her close friends in NYC pic.twitter.com/irfwKbupN3 — CGI,NewYork (@IndiainNewYork) July 20, 2017

“A fond adieu to Amb @rivagdas from friends & colleagues in Washington!” Indian Embassy US tweeted.

The 1986 batch Indian Foreign Service Official is a Post Graduate in Political Science from Delhi University. She succeeded Ambassador Dnyaneshwar Mulay and was also served as the Ambassador of India to Romania, Albania, and Moldova.

India’s Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia, Sandeep Chakravorty, will replace Riva Ganguly Das and he is expected to take up his assignment shortly.